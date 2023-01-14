Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 878,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after buying an additional 819,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 678,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

