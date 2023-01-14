Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $146.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

