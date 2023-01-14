Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in APi Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in APi Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

