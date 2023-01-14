Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 10,874 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDE stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,717 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

