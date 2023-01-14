Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.57.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Chico Wealth RIA raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.4% in the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 251.9% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 145,016 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

