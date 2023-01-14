Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives $3.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLY. Cowen dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,005,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 419,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 39,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a negative net margin of 3,061.94%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

