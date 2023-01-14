Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

About Ross Stores



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

