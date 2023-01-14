Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$231.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$224.18.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC stock opened at C$199.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$159.89 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$198.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$194.99. The firm has a market cap of C$34.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

