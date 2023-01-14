Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given a C$2.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.20 price objective on Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

TSE:RBY opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

