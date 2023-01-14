Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.03.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.32.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,231,114.50. In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,231,114.50. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

