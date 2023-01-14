Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.