Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $134.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

