Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

PARA opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

