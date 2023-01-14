Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Toro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

