Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

