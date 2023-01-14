Savant Capital LLC Buys 87 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $332.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

