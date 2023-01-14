Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,073 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.33 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.