Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,327 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

