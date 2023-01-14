Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $122.07.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

