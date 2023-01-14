Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $479.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

