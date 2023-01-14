Savant Capital LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 595,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,498,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

