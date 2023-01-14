Savant Capital LLC Has $94,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.87) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.15.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.