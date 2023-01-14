Savant Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
