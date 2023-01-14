Savant Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.59 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

