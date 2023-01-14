Savant Capital LLC Invests $226,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

