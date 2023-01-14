Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,897 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $182.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 204.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

