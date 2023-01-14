Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

