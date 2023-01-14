Savant Capital LLC Purchases 319 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $146.13 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $146.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.