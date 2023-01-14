Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $617.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $638.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

