Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

