Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

KMI opened at $18.85 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

