Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

AMCR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

