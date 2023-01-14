Savant Capital LLC Takes $119,000 Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 536,900.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 96.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BPT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.80% and a return on equity of 1,267.81%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Stories

