Savant Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

