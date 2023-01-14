Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter.

TKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

