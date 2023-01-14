Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $58.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

