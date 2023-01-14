Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

