SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.12 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 61,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 209,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.