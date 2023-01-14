Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote Sells 41,816 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ST stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

