Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

