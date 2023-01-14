SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,788 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IRT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

