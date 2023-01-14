SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Chico’s FAS worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

