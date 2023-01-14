SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.33.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

