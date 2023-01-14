SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Belden worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,481,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

