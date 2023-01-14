SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 831.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.85 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $199.77. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

