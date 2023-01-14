SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,382 shares of company stock worth $26,463,370 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 2.3 %

Etsy stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $172.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

