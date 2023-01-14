SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.10.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $350.39 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.75 and a 200-day moving average of $304.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

