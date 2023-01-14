SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.