SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

