SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,764 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPL by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.61 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

